Russian ambassador summoned over aircraft straying into Swedish airspace

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador on 18 June due to the violation of Swedish airspace by a Russian Su-24 jet last week.

Source: European Pravda, citing Swedish government

A brief statement said that the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Swedish Foreign Ministry "to protest the violation of Sweden's airspace."

Background:

As reported, Sweden detected a violation of its airspace by a Russian Su-24 bomber on the evening of 14 June.

This is the first such incident since 2022 and the first since Sweden joined NATO. The Swedish side has called Russia's actions unacceptable and unprofessional.

Last week, Finland also discussed violations of its airspace by Russian fighter jets. Together with Sweden, Finland became a NATO member following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

