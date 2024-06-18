Russian ambassador summoned over aircraft straying into Swedish airspace
Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 19:11
The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador on 18 June due to the violation of Swedish airspace by a Russian Su-24 jet last week.
Source: European Pravda, citing Swedish government
A brief statement said that the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Swedish Foreign Ministry "to protest the violation of Sweden's airspace."
Background:
- As reported, Sweden detected a violation of its airspace by a Russian Su-24 bomber on the evening of 14 June.
- This is the first such incident since 2022 and the first since Sweden joined NATO. The Swedish side has called Russia's actions unacceptable and unprofessional.
- Last week, Finland also discussed violations of its airspace by Russian fighter jets. Together with Sweden, Finland became a NATO member following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
