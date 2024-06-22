Explosions heard in Lutsk and Vinnytsia; air defence responds in Ivano-Frankivsk

Explosions have been heard in several Ukrainian oblasts during a missile attack on the night of 21-22 June.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv on Telegram

Quote from Martsinkiv: "Attention! Air defence systems are responding in the oblast! Do not take photos or videos, do not help the enemy."

Details: Explosions were also heard in Lutsk and Vinnytsia oblasts.

Updated: Yurii Pohuliaiko, Head of Volyn Oblast Military Administration, reported that air defence systems were responding in the oblast at dawn during an air-raid.

He said there were Russian targets in the airspace.

The aftermath caused by falling wreckage is being addressed.

No casualties were reported. All services are working at the scene.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported the takeoff of four TU-95MS aircraft from the Olenya air base in Russia on the evening of 21 June.

In addition, the Russians deployed Shahed drones and tactical aircraft.

