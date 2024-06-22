Explosions heard in Lutsk and Vinnytsia; air defence responds in Ivano-Frankivsk
Explosions have been heard in several Ukrainian oblasts during a missile attack on the night of 21-22 June.
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv on Telegram
Quote from Martsinkiv: "Attention! Air defence systems are responding in the oblast! Do not take photos or videos, do not help the enemy."
Details: Explosions were also heard in Lutsk and Vinnytsia oblasts.
Updated: Yurii Pohuliaiko, Head of Volyn Oblast Military Administration, reported that air defence systems were responding in the oblast at dawn during an air-raid.
He said there were Russian targets in the airspace.
The aftermath caused by falling wreckage is being addressed.
No casualties were reported. All services are working at the scene.
Background:
- Ukraine’s Air Force reported the takeoff of four TU-95MS aircraft from the Olenya air base in Russia on the evening of 21 June.
- In addition, the Russians deployed Shahed drones and tactical aircraft.
Support UP or become our patron!