Explosions heard in Lutsk and Vinnytsia; air defence responds in Ivano-Frankivsk

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 22 June 2024, 04:51
Stock photo: Getty Images

Explosions have been heard in several Ukrainian oblasts during a missile attack on the night of 21-22 June.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv on Telegram

Quote from Martsinkiv: "Attention! Air defence systems are responding in the oblast! Do not take photos or videos, do not help the enemy."

Details: Explosions were also heard in Lutsk and Vinnytsia oblasts.

Updated: Yurii Pohuliaiko, Head of Volyn Oblast Military Administration, reported that air defence systems were responding in the oblast at dawn during an air-raid. 

He said there were Russian targets in the airspace. 

The aftermath caused by falling wreckage is being addressed. 

No casualties were reported. All services are working at the scene.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported the takeoff of four TU-95MS aircraft from the Olenya air base in Russia on the evening of 21 June.
  • In addition, the Russians deployed Shahed drones and tactical aircraft.

Subjects: air defencemissile strikeexplosion
