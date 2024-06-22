Germany's Vice Chancellor warns China about economic consequences if it continues to support Russia

Robert Habeck, Vice-Chancellor of Germany, has warned the Chinese government about the economic consequences it will suffer if it continues to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Source: DPA, the German Press Agency

Details: During a meeting with Chinese government officials in Beijing on Saturday, 22 June, Habeck, who also serves as Germany’s economy minister, said that Russia’s war against Ukraine directly affects German and European security interests.

Habeck made similar remarks on Friday.

The Chinese delegation Habeck met with was led by Zheng Shanjie, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the government agency overseeing the development of the Chinese economy.

"We would have acted differently and certainly not looked so rigorously into where we have dependence on raw materials and technical goods if there had not been this war or if China had not supported Russia in this war," said Habeck.

He added that these things cannot be separated: "Our relations, our immediate relations, have already been negatively affected."

Background:

On 18 June, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that there should be consequences for China for supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine.

In response, Lin Jian, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, called on NATO to "stop shifting blame" and "rather do something practical for the political settlement of the crisis".

On 14 June, the Group of Seven (G7) countries said they would continue to take measures against entities in China and other countries that financially support the Russian military machine in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

