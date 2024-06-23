Ukraine's Air Force hits command post in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
Sunday, 23 June 2024, 09:17
Ukraine's Air Force has successfully struck a Russian motorised rifle regiment command post inside Russia.
Source: the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces
Details: The General Staff noted that the Air Force acted in cooperation with other branches of Ukraine's defence forces.
The command post was reportedly located in the village of Nekhoteyevka (Belgorod Oblast).
Quote: "Explosions have been recorded as a result of combat operations.
The target has been successfully destroyed".
