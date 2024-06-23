Ukraine's Air Force hits command post in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

The village of Nekhoteyevka (Belgorod Oblast) bordering Ukraine. Photo: Google Maps

Ukraine's Air Force has successfully struck a Russian motorised rifle regiment command post inside Russia.

Source: the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Details: The General Staff noted that the Air Force acted in cooperation with other branches of Ukraine's defence forces.

The command post was reportedly located in the village of Nekhoteyevka (Belgorod Oblast).

Quote: "Explosions have been recorded as a result of combat operations.

The target has been successfully destroyed".

