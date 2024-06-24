All Sections
81 combat clashes recorded over past day since midnight – General Staff report

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 24 June 2024, 14:07
Stock photo: Separate Presidential Brigade 

The greatest activity of the Russian forces since the beginning of the day on 24 June is observed on the Siversk and Pokrovsk fronts; the total number of Russian assault actions on the frontline increased to 81.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 17:57 on 24 June

Details: The Russians use aircraft and launch guided aerial bombs from their territory. Airstrikes were launched on the Kharkiv front, namely on Vovchansk, Grafske, Tykhe, Ternova, Lyptsi, Zelene, and Okhrimivka. In addition, six assaults have been repulsed on this front since the beginning of the day. 

On the Kupiansk front, three clashes are still ongoing in the vicinity of Stelmakhivka.

Two combat clashes are currently underway in the vicinity of Nevske on the Lyman front. Today, the Russians attempted to break through in this area 10 times. 

Four attacks continue on the Siversk front. The Russians are especially active near Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Vyimka. Since the start of the day, the Russians have attempted to enhance their tactical position twenty times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russian forces attack from the south and north. They have carried out four assaults trying to improve their tactical position. 

On 23 June, the most intense clashes took place on the Pokrovsk front. Specifically, 11 Russian attacks were repulsed, while 14 are still underway. Battles take place in the vicinity of Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Oleksandropol and Vozdvyzhenka. The situation in other areas of the front remained quite stable.

Subjects: warGeneral Staff
war
