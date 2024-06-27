Zelenskyy arrives in Brussels to sign three security agreements

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Brussels to attend a meeting of the European Council and sign three security agreements, including one with the European Union.

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he will meet with the leaders of the EU and its member states, hold bilateral talks and sign three security agreements, including one with the EU.

Quote: "For the first time, this agreement will enshrine the commitment of all 27 Member States to provide Ukraine with extensive support, regardless of any internal institutional change."

More details: The president indicated that he plans to express his gratitude to all European leaders for their unity and for confirming the irreversibility of Ukraine's European course, as it has launched actual negotiations on EU membership. "Each step we take brings us closer to our historic goal of peace and prosperity in our common European home," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

On 26 June, media reports indicated that a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the European Union would be signed on Thursday, 27 June, during a summit of state leaders.

The EU summit will take place in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, 27-28 June.

The EU Council approved the draft security agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on 25 June.

Last week, the Ukrainian President's Office reported that Ukraine and the European Union had held the final round of negotiations on a bilateral security agreement and that it would be signed shortly.

