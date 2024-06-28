At a plenary meeting of the International St. Petersburg Legal Forum, Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Russian Federation's Investigative Committee, argued for the possibility of lifting the death penalty moratorium in light of the 22 March terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast.

Source: Russian Interfax

Quote: "It is vital to consider lifting the moratorium on the death penalty. In some circumstances, the death sentence is necessary, and I support it in these cases."

Details: As an example, the head of the Investigative Committee mentioned the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

"The terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall left 144 people dead. In Soviet times the death penalty could be applied for the murder of two or three individuals, but these criminals will get a maximum of life imprisonment," Bastrykin said.

Bastrykin stated that he is a "supporter of the death penalty" and believes that "it would be very humane" if a maniac who killed 70, 80, 100 people was "sentenced to capital punishment, to be shot".

Bastrykin also advocated lifting the moratorium by presidential decree, without amending the Constitution.

"Some intelligent, skilled lawyers advised me that the Constitution should be altered, a referendum should be held, and I feel that it is simply necessary to lift the moratorium on the death sentence by presidential decree," he added.

Background:

The shooting incident occurred prior to a concert by the band Piknik at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of 22 March. Afterwards, a large fire broke out in the auditorium. The latest reports say 137 people have died, including 3 children, and 180 people were injured.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) said the terrorist attack was a deliberate provocation by Putin’s regime that had been anticipated by the international community. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, stated that Ukraine had nothing to do with the attack.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin claimed that a "back door" had been prepared for the suspects to cross the border into Ukraine. Ukraine's Defence Intelligence responded by saying that these claims are entirely devoid of truth.

The United States says it has no doubt that ISIS was involved in the terrorist attack and had warned Russia in advance of the threat of such an attack.

Russian Telegram channels close to Russian special services reported that the persons detained on suspicion of committing the terrorist attack were being tortured.

