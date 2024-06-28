Murder of pilot who cooperated with Ukraine was financed by Russian civil servants in Vienna – WSJ

The murder of Russian pilot Maxim Kuzmin, who stole a Mi-8 helicopter for Ukraine, was financed by Russian civil personnel in Vienna, writes The Wall Street Journal citing sources in Western intelligence agencies.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: More than 10 officials from Austria, other European nations, and the United States told journalists that Vienna has become a "base" for Russia's financial and logistical support for such clandestine operations as murder, sabotage, and recruitment across Europe.

Advertisement:

According to Austrian intelligence sources, the number of Russian diplomats operating in Austria has risen from approximately 400 to more than 500 in the last two years. Approximately half of them are diplomats and managers, while the other half serve as de facto spies.

Last year, the Russian diplomatic mission in Munich relocated to Austria after the Russian consulate was closed. It is reported that several of the officials were, in fact, spies.

Russian diplomatic staff in Vienna operate in approximately 40 properties, with a variety of observation devices installed on their roofs.

Advertisement:

Intelligence agencies fear that Russian spies in Austria are also monitoring the logistics of Western military support for Ukraine. Moreover, Russian officials in Vienna allegedly paid money to the assassins of a Russian pilot who cooperated with Ukraine and stole a Mi-8 helicopter in exchange for a hefty prize before being discovered dead in Spain.

According to Austrian special services, Russia transports enormous sums of cash to Austria via land, and subsequently Russian "diplomats" in Austria deliver this money throughout Europe, often in their personal things, which the police cannot inspect.

"We are now becoming a liability for our neighbours because Russia is using us as an operational base," a senior Austrian intelligence official said.

Politicians are well aware of the problem. Opposition MP Stephanie Krisper from the relevant committee stated that the Austrian government should halt its "extremely dangerous inaction" concerning the work of Russian spies, as it hinders efforts to reduce Russian influence in Europe.

At the same time, the Austrian Ministry of Internal Affairs states that the country is one of the safest since its security institutions are highly effective.

According to a ministry spokeswoman, the intelligence service was aware of the threat posed by Russian agents and influence activities and responded within legal limitations.

In truth, espionage in Austria is legal unless it is directed against the country itself.

A spokeswoman for the Austrian Foreign Ministry stated that Vienna will back the expulsion of the diplomats who violated the law if there is adequate evidence.

Egisto Ott, an Austrian intelligence officer detained in March on accusations of espionage, was released this week after six months in custody.

Three Armenian, Ukrainian, and Russian citizens were detained in Germany last week on suspicion of spying for a foreign intelligence service.

Support UP or become our patron!