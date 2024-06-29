Most combat clashes occurred on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

As of 22:00 on 28 June, 140 combat clashes had occurred at the front, including 29 on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 28 June

Quote: "Since the beginning of the day, [Ukraine's] Air Force and Rocket Forces and Artillery have struck 11 clusters of Russian personnel, four air defence systems and an electronic warfare station belonging to the enemy.

The enemy had launched 61 airstrikes, using 110 guided bombs and 328 attacks by kamikaze drones. The enemy also fired over 3,180 times on the positions of our troops and populated areas using tube and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and armoured vehicles."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked near the city of Vovchansk 12 times over the past day. Ukraine’s defence forces successfully repelled 10 Russian assault actions, with two combat clashes still ongoing. The General Staff said the situation was under control.

Early reports indicate that the Russians have lost 89 personnel killed and injured. In addition, three armoured combat vehicles, eight vehicles, 26 dugouts and an ammunition storage point were destroyed.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians tried to push Ukrainian units out of their positions near the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka and Kruhliakivka nine times. Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight Russian attacks. Fighting near the village of Synkivka is ongoing

On the Lyman front, the Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and the Serebrianka forest 19 times. Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 Russian attacks, but fighting continues.

"Measures are being taken to prevent the occupiers from advancing deeper into our territory," the General Staff added.

On the Siversk front, the situation is tense. Since the beginning of the day, the Russians conducted 19 assault actions near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka and Vyimka. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 15 Russian attacks, with four combat clashes still ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians persist in their intentions to advance near Chasiv Yar, Nove and Ivanivske. Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks, with three assault actions ongoing.

On the Horlivka-Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked Ukrainian positions 15 times. Fourteen Russian assaults were unsuccessful. One combat clash is still ongoing. Ukraine’s defence forces control the situation.

The intensity of fighting remains high on the Pokrovsk front. The number of combat clashes increased to 37. The Russians continue to pressure the defensive lines of the Ukrainians near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske. Ukrainian soldiers repelled 29 Russian attacks, with fighting ongoing.

Early reports indicate that the Russians have lost 160 personnel killed and injured. In addition, two armoured combat vehicles, four vehicles and two dugouts were destroyed.

On the Kurakhove front, 11 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day. Five Russian assaults near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, the Russians are active near Krasnohorivka, where four Russian attacks were repelled and two combat clashes are ongoing. The situation is tense.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians are trying to penetrate the front edge of Ukrainian soldiers' defence near the village of Vodiane. The Russians are actively using artillery to support their actions.

On the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske fronts, all the Russian efforts to push Ukrainian units out of their positions have failed.

There were no significant changes in the situation on the remaining fronts.

