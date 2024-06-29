All Sections
About 100 teenagers join Russian militaristic organisations in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 29 June 2024, 04:04
About 100 teenagers join Russian militaristic organisations in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine
Young people from the Russian Yunarmiya organisation. Photo: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Ukraine's National Resistance Center has reported that the Russians continue to systematically militarise teenagers in temporarily occupied territories. Specifically, about a hundred Ukrainian teenagers have joined the so-called Yunarmiya (the All-Russia Young Army National Military Patriotic Social Movement Association) in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The TOT [temporarily occupied territories] is building a network of 'Yunarmiyas' – the Russian equivalent of the Nazi 'Hitler Youth' movement, a militaristic movement of teenagers that is to become the basis of the Russian armed forces in the future. In June, up to a hundred Ukrainian teenagers took the oath of allegiance to the enemy movement at Savur-Mohyla.

Advertisement:

In the future, they will become the basis for training in military schools under the Russian Ministry of Defence."

Details: The NRC noted that the Russians lure teenagers by promising their parents social advancement for their children.

Quote: "However, the enemy does not say that it is Ukrainians and other enslaved ethnic groups of the empire that became the basis for assault units in the Kremlin’s wars."

Advertisement:

Subjects: occupationchildren
occupation
