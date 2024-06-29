About 100 teenagers join Russian militaristic organisations in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

Ukraine's National Resistance Center has reported that the Russians continue to systematically militarise teenagers in temporarily occupied territories. Specifically, about a hundred Ukrainian teenagers have joined the so-called Yunarmiya (the All-Russia Young Army National Military Patriotic Social Movement Association) in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The TOT [temporarily occupied territories] is building a network of 'Yunarmiyas' – the Russian equivalent of the Nazi 'Hitler Youth' movement, a militaristic movement of teenagers that is to become the basis of the Russian armed forces in the future. In June, up to a hundred Ukrainian teenagers took the oath of allegiance to the enemy movement at Savur-Mohyla.

In the future, they will become the basis for training in military schools under the Russian Ministry of Defence."

Details: The NRC noted that the Russians lure teenagers by promising their parents social advancement for their children.

Quote: "However, the enemy does not say that it is Ukrainians and other enslaved ethnic groups of the empire that became the basis for assault units in the Kremlin’s wars."

