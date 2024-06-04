Civilian injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih district
Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 15:59
Russian forces deployed missiles in a strike on the Kryvyi Rih district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on Tuesday, 4 June, injuring a 69-year-old man.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Another missile strike on [Dnipropetrovsk] Oblast. The Kryvyi Rih district came under enemy attack. A 69-year-old man was injured. He will be treated on an outpatient basis."
Details: The Russian attack damaged a private house. Local authorities are still in the process of finding out about other possible consequences of the attack.
