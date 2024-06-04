All Sections
Civilian injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih district

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 4 June 2024, 15:59
Civilian injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih district
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces deployed missiles in a strike on the Kryvyi Rih district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on Tuesday, 4 June, injuring a 69-year-old man.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Another missile strike on [Dnipropetrovsk] Oblast. The Kryvyi Rih district came under enemy attack. A 69-year-old man was injured. He will be treated on an outpatient basis."

Details: The Russian attack damaged a private house. Local authorities are still in the process of finding out about other possible consequences of the attack.

Subjects: missile strikeDnipropetrovsk Oblast
