Zelenskyy's visit to France on 7 June confirmed

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 4 June 2024, 20:21
Zelenskyy's visit to France on 7 June confirmed
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron on 14 May 2023. Stock photo: getty images

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Elysee Palace on 7 June. The Ukrainian leader will arrive at the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings also known as the D-Day. 

Source: European Pravda with reference to the AFP agency

Details: Macron will meet with Zelenskyy in the Elysee Palace in order to discuss "the needs of Ukraine" amid the full-scale aggression of Russia, the administration of the French President said.

"Amid the intensifying Russian attacks in the combat zone and on the power infrastructure, both presidents will discuss the situations on the fronts and Ukraine’s needs," the administration announced.

These discussions will be "continuation of the Conference in Support of Ukraine held at the Champs Elysees on 26 February", during which Macron voiced the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine for the first time.

Macron announced Zelenskyy’s visit last week but the Ukrainian side has not confirmed it yet.

The media reported that France might soon send military instructors to Ukraine, despite the concern of some allies and criticism from Russia’s side. Zelenskyy’s visit may become a pretext for Paris to announce this decision at the end of the week.

