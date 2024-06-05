All Sections
Ukraine and China hold consultations at foreign ministry level

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 5 June 2024, 17:38
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Ukraine has held political consultations with China at the level of deputy foreign ministers, during which a Chinese representative was briefed on preparations for the Global Peace Summit that will be held in Switzerland.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine was represented by Andrii Sybiha, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and China by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong. The meetings with Li Hui, Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs of China, and Chen Zhou, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, were also held.

Quote: "The participants stressed the importance of adhering to the principles of the UN Statute and international law. As it was noted by the parties, mutual respect for territorial integrity is the foundation of bilateral relations between Ukraine and China.

Andrii Sybiha informed his Chinese counterpart about the situation in Ukraine as well as the preparation for the Global Peace Summit. The Ukrainian side expressed hope that China’s participation in the event would be a good opportunity to make a practical contribution to achieving long-lasting peace in Ukraine."

Background:

  • On 2 June, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at a conference in Singapore that Russia was trying to disrupt the Peace Summit and China was helping it.

Support UP or become our patron!

