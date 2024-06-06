Oil depot in Russia's Belgorod Oblast ablaze following Ukraine's intelligence operation – source

The drone attack on an oil depot in the area of Stary Oskol in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on the night of 5-6 June was a special operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in DIU

Quote: "An operation [was conducted] by DIU, targets have been hit."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda’s source did not provide further details.

Russian media, citing the governor of the oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, report that one of the storage tanks caught fire as a result of the kamikaze drone attack and subsequent explosion.

The governor also said that the blast wave had broken windows in the security building, and there were no casualties.

