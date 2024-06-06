Drone strikes oil depot in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
Thursday, 6 June 2024, 03:35
A drone struck an oil depot in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, on the night of 5-6 June.
Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod Oblast Governor, on Telegram
Details: Gladkov said that an oil depot in the Stary Oskol urban district in Belgorod Oblast was damaged, with one of its reservoirs catching fire.
The fire has since been extinguished and there were no casualties.
Background: Earlier on the night of 5-6 June, a series of explosions occurred at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, causing a fire which was not being extinguished at the time when the report appeared because of the fear of a repeated attack.
