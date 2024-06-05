Pokrovsk front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff

The Russians are now mostly persistent on the Pokrovsk and Kharkiv fronts of the contact line.

Source: General Staff report as of 14:52 on Wednesday 5 June

Quote: "The enemy continues offensive actions – 54 combat clashes have taken place so far. The enemy is most active on the Pokrovsk front and in Kharkiv Oblast. Units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces are bravely holding back the occupants’ onslaught and offering stiff resistance to their attempts to advance."

Details: General Staff reported that on the Kharkiv front, the Russians continue to carry out airstrikes on Ukrainian settlements from Shebekino, the territory of the Russian Federation.

Thus, on 5 June, Russians dropped five unguided aerial bombs near Okhrimivka and one near Vovchansk, launching them from Russian airspace. They also fired unguided aerial bombs at Veterynarne. Two attacks towards the village of Lyptsi were repelled. Three combat clashes continue in the area of Vovchansk.

The intensity of the Russian forces’ assault actions on the Kupiansk front has increased. They attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops seven times near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Cherneshchyna and Druzheliubivka. Fighting is still ongoing in the area of the latter two settlements. The Russians launched an aerial bomb in the village of Nove.

On the Siversk front, the Russians continue to try to assault the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka and Rozdolivka. The total number of combat clashes increased to five. Three of the attacks were successfully repelled by Ukrainian Defence Forces, while two attacks in the direction of Rozdolivka are still ongoing. The Russians, supported with two guided aerial bombs, conducted an attack near the village of Verkhnekamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians used unguided aerial rockets in the vicinity of the villages of Pivnichne and Druzhba. Seven attacks, near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, were repelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A clash near Bila Hora is still ongoing.

Based on the General Staff data, the Russian forces are particularly active on the Pokrovsk front on Wednesday. Here, the number of combat clashes increased more than twice compared to the morning. As of now, there have been 15 clashes. Seven of them are still ongoing near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske and Sokil. The Russians are concentrating their efforts near the latter, Sokil – the battle continues in four locations, and the Russians also dropped two aerial bombs. They launched three more airstrikes in the areas of Zhelanne, Karlivka and Novoselivka Persha.

On the Vremivka front, three combat clashes are taking place in the direction of Urozhaine with Russian forces supported by aircraft. Another attack has been repelled.

The situation in other areas has not changed significantly, the military said.

