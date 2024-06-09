All Sections
Increasing uncontrolled limestone mining in Crimea poses danger for region

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 June 2024, 11:08
Crimea. Photo: Radio Liberty project Krym.Realii

Uncontrolled mining is growing in Crimea on an excessive scale for the resort region, which poses a threat to the future of Crimea as a holiday destination.

Source: Crimean online portal and Radio Liberty project Krym.Realii, citing Liberate Crimea, a movement for the liberation of the peninsula

Details: The media outlet quotes an activist who preferred to stay anonymous for security reasons. He says that over the past ten years, the scale of limestone extraction has increased significantly.

Quote: "This is a big Russian business that, for objective reasons, cannot be controlled by Ukrainian authorities.

We have been informed by local residents of the Belogorsk district that lorries full of crushed stone are leaving the quarry in convoys, without tarpaulins, without observing the speed limit. All complaints are met with rejections."

Details: The activist noted that excessive mining poses a danger to the future of Crimea as a resort region.

Quote: "In resort regions such as this one, there are scientifically justified restrictions on the scale of mining, so that their extraction does not lead to the resort suffering more damage from mining than is economically beneficial.

There is a strong impression that the Russian authorities really consider themselves to be temporary rulers in Crimea."

