All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 29 June 2024, 18:49
Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 29 June. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Two civilians were killed and four others injured in the Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 29 June.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Another strike on Kurakhivka – 1 person has been killed and 2 injured. Both [civilians] injured [in the attack] have been hospitalised. Kurakhivka came under Russian fire for the second time today – let me remind you that the Russians injured 1 person there in the morning.

Advertisement:

In addition, a residential area in [the settlement of] Kurakhove was targeted, leaving 1 civilian injured.

Additionally, early reports indicate that 1 civilian has been killed and 1 injured in [the town of] Sloviansk. Information about the exact aftermath of this evening's attacks is still being gathered."

Background: Earlier on 29 June, four civilians were killed and seven more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Four civilians killed and seven injured in large-scale Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast
Russians drop aerial bombs on New-York in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people killed, 8-year-old in severe condition
Russians target Kurakhove with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring locals
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: