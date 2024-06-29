Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
Two civilians were killed and four others injured in the Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 29 June.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Another strike on Kurakhivka – 1 person has been killed and 2 injured. Both [civilians] injured [in the attack] have been hospitalised. Kurakhivka came under Russian fire for the second time today – let me remind you that the Russians injured 1 person there in the morning.
In addition, a residential area in [the settlement of] Kurakhove was targeted, leaving 1 civilian injured.
Additionally, early reports indicate that 1 civilian has been killed and 1 injured in [the town of] Sloviansk. Information about the exact aftermath of this evening's attacks is still being gathered."
Background: Earlier on 29 June, four civilians were killed and seven more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.
