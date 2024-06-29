Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 29 June. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Two civilians were killed and four others injured in the Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 29 June.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Another strike on Kurakhivka – 1 person has been killed and 2 injured. Both [civilians] injured [in the attack] have been hospitalised. Kurakhivka came under Russian fire for the second time today – let me remind you that the Russians injured 1 person there in the morning.

In addition, a residential area in [the settlement of] Kurakhove was targeted, leaving 1 civilian injured.

Additionally, early reports indicate that 1 civilian has been killed and 1 injured in [the town of] Sloviansk. Information about the exact aftermath of this evening's attacks is still being gathered."

Background: Earlier on 29 June, four civilians were killed and seven more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

