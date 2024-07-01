All Sections
Search for people under rubble continues in Dnipro, with two people still missing – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 1 July 2024, 19:00
Search for people under rubble continues in Dnipro, with two people still missing – photos
The search and rescue operation in Dnapro. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Dnipro Oblast

The search for people who are likely trapped under the rubble after the attack on 28 June continues in the city of Dnipro.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES)

Details: Currently, two people are considered missing.

The State Emergency Service has involved steeplejack to manually dismantle the rubble together with rescue workers.

 
The search and rescue operation in Dnapro. 
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Dnipro Oblast

SES dog teams are also helping to search for people.

During the rescue and search operations, 750 tonnes of building structures and debris were dismantled and removed.

The search and rescue operation in Dnapro. 
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Dnipro Oblast

SES psychologists provided the necessary assistance to 47 people.

Background:

Subjects: DniproState Emergency Servicewar
