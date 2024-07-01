Search for people under rubble continues in Dnipro, with two people still missing – photos

The search and rescue operation in Dnapro. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Dnipro Oblast

The search for people who are likely trapped under the rubble after the attack on 28 June continues in the city of Dnipro.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES)

Details: Currently, two people are considered missing.

The State Emergency Service has involved steeplejack to manually dismantle the rubble together with rescue workers.

SES dog teams are also helping to search for people.

During the rescue and search operations, 750 tonnes of building structures and debris were dismantled and removed.

SES psychologists provided the necessary assistance to 47 people.

Background:

On the evening of 28 June, the Russians launched a missile attack on a high-rise building in the city of Dnipro.

As reported the morning of 29 June, 1 person was killed, and 12 were injured.

