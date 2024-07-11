All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack kills 3 people in Donetsk Oblast, including a teenager, 19 more injured

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 11 July 2024, 19:24
Russian attack kills 3 people in Donetsk Oblast, including a teenager, 19 more injured
Photo: Vadym Filashkiv's Telegram channel 

The Russian troops killed three people, including a 15-year-old boy, and injured 19 others in Donetsk Oblast on 11 July.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration

Details: The local authorities reported that the Russians killed a 15-year-old boy and wounded 12 people, including two 13-year-olds, in Myrnohrad. The city was attacked twice in one day.

Advertisement:

Moreover, one person was killed and one injured in Novoselivka Persha of Ocheretyne hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

Quote: "Five people were injured in Raihorodok of Mykolaiv hromada. 10 houses were damaged.

The Russians killed one more person in Siversk and injured one in Lyman."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastattackwarcasualties
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Fighting ongoing on outskirts of Toretsk, there are no Russians there
Ukrainian Armed Forces show rare images of frontline Toretsk, where fierce fighting continues
Russians kill 2 people and injure 1 in Donetsk Oblast in one day – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: