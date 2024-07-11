Russian attack kills 3 people in Donetsk Oblast, including a teenager, 19 more injured

The Russian troops killed three people, including a 15-year-old boy, and injured 19 others in Donetsk Oblast on 11 July.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration

Details: The local authorities reported that the Russians killed a 15-year-old boy and wounded 12 people, including two 13-year-olds, in Myrnohrad. The city was attacked twice in one day.

Moreover, one person was killed and one injured in Novoselivka Persha of Ocheretyne hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

Quote: "Five people were injured in Raihorodok of Mykolaiv hromada. 10 houses were damaged.

The Russians killed one more person in Siversk and injured one in Lyman."

