The footage of the frontline Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, was captured by aerial reconnaissance men of the UMBRELLA battalion of the 32nd Separate Mechanised Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Source: press service of the 32nd Mechanised Brigade

Quote: "This is what the city looks like now. This is what "Russian peace" brings to our land. The intensity of the fighting is fierce, and there are constant attacks. Even explosions from strikes of guided aerial bombs were caught in the photo.

And in such conditions, our brave warriors fight 24/7. Infantry, artillery, tankers, and reconnaissance work daily, pushing themselves to the limit of human capabilities to not give the enemy a single street, house, or metre of our native land."

Details: At the end of June, the Russian army launched an offensive on the Toretsk front.

The Russian offensive led to daily shelling and guided aerial bomb attacks on New-York and Toretsk.

