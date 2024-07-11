All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Armed Forces show rare images of frontline Toretsk, where fierce fighting continues

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 11 July 2024, 11:35
Ukrainian Armed Forces show rare images of frontline Toretsk, where fierce fighting continues
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Toretsk. Screenshot: Ukraine's 32nd Separate Mechanised Brigade

The footage of the frontline Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, was captured by aerial reconnaissance men of the UMBRELLA battalion of the 32nd Separate Mechanised Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Source: press service of the 32nd Mechanised Brigade  

Quote: "This is what the city looks like now. This is what "Russian peace" brings to our land. The intensity of the fighting is fierce, and there are constant attacks. Even explosions from strikes of guided aerial bombs were caught in the photo.

Advertisement:

And in such conditions, our brave warriors fight 24/7. Infantry, artillery, tankers, and reconnaissance work daily, pushing themselves to the limit of human capabilities to not give the enemy a single street, house, or metre of our native land." 

Read more about the background of this situation and the situation in the area in the article "Russia attacks New-York and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing civilians – Ukrainska Pravda photo report"

Advertisement:

Details: At the end of June, the Russian army launched an offensive on the Toretsk front. 

The Russian offensive led to daily shelling and guided aerial bomb attacks on New-York and Toretsk.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians kill 2 people and injure 1 in Donetsk Oblast in one day – photos
Russian strike on Donetsk Oblast kills civilian
Russian forces strike apartment block in Kramatorsk, injuring a 6-year-old – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: