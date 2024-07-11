Russian drone downed in Kyiv's outskirts

On the evening of 11 July, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian drone outside of Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy drone was shot down in the outskirts of Kyiv. Its purpose is to be determined by the military specialists. This information is not intended for civilians. Residents of Kyiv must know, remember, and follow the well-known rule: when an air-raid warning is issued, always seek cover!"

Background:

On the evening of 11 July, the Russian army launched attack drones and cruise missiles at Ukraine.

