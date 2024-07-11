All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone downed in Kyiv's outskirts

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 11 July 2024, 23:46
Russian drone downed in Kyiv's outskirts
Stock photo: Getty Images

On the evening of 11 July, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian drone outside of Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy drone was shot down in the outskirts of Kyiv. Its purpose is to be determined by the military specialists. This information is not intended for civilians. Residents of Kyiv must know, remember, and follow the well-known rule: when an air-raid warning is issued, always seek cover!"

Advertisement:

Background: 

On the evening of 11 July, the Russian army launched attack drones and cruise missiles at Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Subjects: drones
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
drones
Countries in drone coalition for Ukraine set up joint fund worth €45 million
Ukraine signs security agreement with Luxembourg
Media show satellite images of aftermath of strikes on oil depot in Russia's Volgograd Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: