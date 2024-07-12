NATO Summit: Biden promises continued support to Ukraine
US President Joe Biden has reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the United States' policy of global leadership in supporting Ukraine and strengthening NATO, emphasising that it is a matter of national security for the US.
Source: Biden at a final press conference after the NATO summit in Washington on Thursday; Ukrainform
Quote: "I will not walk away from Ukraine. I will keep NATO strong. That's exactly what we did, and exactly what we'll continue to do now."
Details: Biden emphasised that the future of US policy depends on the American people, who will make their choice in November.
However, Biden warned that this is much more than a political issue, "it is a national security issue".
He added that it is not about his political campaign but about the coming decades.
In this context, he recalled how his predecessor Donald Trump refused to commit to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which is considered the cornerstone of collective security. In addition, Biden recalled that Trump called the Russian dictator Putin a "genius".
Background:
- On 11 July, 23 states and the EU signed a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.
