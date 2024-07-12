Chinese military delegation arrives in Belarus to talk about logistics for troops

Photo: From Telegram of Ministry of Defence of Belarus

A Chinese military delegation from the Joint Logistics Support Forces of the Chinese Army has arrived in Belarus to discuss cooperation in logistics.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Belarus on Telegram

Details: The Chinese delegation will be in Minsk from 11 to 13 July.

Quote: "Today (11 July - ed.), negotiations were held on bilateral cooperation in the field of logistics support for the Armed Forces of Belarus and China, and prospects and new areas of cooperation were discussed."

On 6 July, it was reported that the Chinese military had arrived in Belarus to engage in joint counter-terrorism drills.

Commenting on the military exercises conducted by China and Belarus near the border with Poland, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that such actions demonstrate how authoritarian regimes are strengthening their ties. Therefore, it is crucial that the Allies also move closer to their partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

