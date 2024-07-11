Resistance Center of Ukraine receives evidence to prove that Belarusian defence industry meets Russian army's needs

The National Resistance Center has received further evidence that the Belarusian defence industrial base is working for the Kremlin.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC) under the auspices of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine

Details: It is reported that thanks to the help of the Belarusian underground, the NRC gained access to emails of an engineer of the Belarusian defence industrial base, and thus evidence that the 558th Aviation Repair Plant in Baranavichy is carrying out major repairs and modifications of Russian Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters.

Advertisement:

Moreover, the plant in Baranovichi is developing a light multipurpose aircraft, the LMS-192, in cooperation with the Russians. It is planned to increase Belarus' contribution to this project to 50% of the total funding.

Interestingly, representatives of the Russian defence industry complain about the inability to purchase UK-made machine tools due to sanctions. As an alternative, the Russians offered to purchase machines made by the Taiwanese company E-tech Machinery.

In general, the internal correspondence obtained by the resistance contains a lot of information about the difficulties in manufacturing parts caused by the lack of equipment.

Advertisement:

At the same time, despite their direct involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, key employees of the 558th ARP use their Belarusian citizenship to travel freely in Europe.

In particular, the NRC has evidence that the chief designer of the 558th ARP, Ihar Antsyferau, travelled to Germany in 2023 with his wife Svetlena Antsyferava and his eldest daughter Palina Antsyferava to celebrate the New Year in the small town of Herlitz in Saxony.

The entire Antsiferov family has dual Russian-Belarusian citizenship, the underground says.

Quote: "The National Resistance Center thanks the Belarusian heroes who are not indifferent to the joint struggle against the remnants of the empire. Nevertheless, the Kremlin regime’s accomplices will spend the next New Year’s holidays in less pleasant places."

Support UP or become our patron!