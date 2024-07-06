Chinese troops arrive in Belarus to lay foundation for joint training of forces – photos

Chinese military personnel have arrived in Belarus to engage in joint counter-terrorism drills.

Source: Belarusian Defence Ministry; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Chinese troops in Belarus. Photo: Belarusian Military News Agency Photo: Belarusian Military News Agency

Details: The Belarusian Defence Ministry reported on Saturday (6 July) that Chinese military personnel had arrived in Belarus.

Quote: "The military personnel will engage in a joint anti-terrorist training exercise (drill), which will take place from 8 to 19 July.

The joint training aims to facilitate the exchange of experience, coordinate Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training."

More details: Belaruski Hajun noted that a Chinese aircraft landed at the Baranavichy military airfield for the first time.

