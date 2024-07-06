All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Chinese troops arrive in Belarus to lay foundation for joint training of forces – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 July 2024, 17:01
Chinese troops arrive in Belarus to lay foundation for joint training of forces – photos
Chinese troops in Belarus. Photo: Belarusian Military News Agency

Chinese military personnel have arrived in Belarus to engage in joint counter-terrorism drills.

Source: Belarusian Defence Ministry; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

китайські військові прилетіли до Білорусі, фото:
Chinese troops in Belarus. Photo: Belarusian Military News Agency
Photo: Belarusian Military News Agency

Details: The Belarusian Defence Ministry reported on Saturday (6 July) that Chinese military personnel had arrived in Belarus.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The military personnel will engage in a joint anti-terrorist training exercise (drill), which will take place from 8 to 19 July.

The joint training aims to facilitate the exchange of experience, coordinate Belarusian and Chinese units, and lay the foundation for further development of Belarusian-Chinese relations in the field of joint military training."

китайські військові у Білорусі, фото:
Chinese troops in Belarus
Photo: Belarusian Military News Agency

More details: Belaruski Hajun noted that a Chinese aircraft landed at the Baranavichy military airfield for the first time.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BelarusChina
Advertisement:

Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast: 5 railway workers injured

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Belarus
Belarus may release seriously ill political prisoners
Kremlin makes up fake news about Ukraine massing troops to border with Belarus
Increased import duties on grain from Russia and Belarus come into force in EU
RECENT NEWS
19:56
No more tension on border with Ukraine – Lukashenko
19:36
Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast: 5 railway workers injured
19:22
Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg
19:16
Russian drones attack emergency workers in Nikopol district: 1 injured
18:54
Russia throws threats at European capitals over US missiles deployment
18:42
Chief of Kharkiv district emergency workers killed in Russian attack
18:27
Three children, whom their parents prevented from evacuation, rescued from Vovchansk
18:22
Czechia finds first person guilty of breaching anti-Russian sanctions
18:02
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 3 civilians killed, 5 more injured on 13 July
18:01
Oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast struck by Ukrainian Security Service drones – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: