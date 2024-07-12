All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia mines harbour near Novorossiysk port due to threat of naval drones – Atesh resistance movement

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 12 July 2024, 12:44
Russia mines harbour near Novorossiysk port due to threat of naval drones – Atesh resistance movement
Collage Atesh

An agent of the Atesh partisan movement has discovered four large landing ships that are mining the entrance to the harbour near the port of Novorossiysk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Source: Atesh, a military partisan movement in the occupied territories of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: He said the Russian ships are mining the harbour entrance with small anchor mines.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Russians, fearing the complete destruction of the Black Sea Fleet by Ukrainian naval drones, have now resorted to fortifying the port of Novorossiysk. Of course, it is unlikely that this will help them."

Advertisement:

Read more: Sea drones, Elon Musk, and high-precision missiles: How Ukraine dominates in the Black Sea

Background: Powerful explosions were heard in the city of Novorossiysk in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of 16-17 May. The local port and an oil depot have been targeted.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Russia
UK intelligence comments on record average daily losses in Russia
Russia appropriates Melitopol Cherry geographical brand
Estonia may tighten baggage control at Narva border checkpoint with Russia due to sanctions violators
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: