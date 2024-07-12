Russia mines harbour near Novorossiysk port due to threat of naval drones – Atesh resistance movement

An agent of the Atesh partisan movement has discovered four large landing ships that are mining the entrance to the harbour near the port of Novorossiysk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Source: Atesh, a military partisan movement in the occupied territories of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: He said the Russian ships are mining the harbour entrance with small anchor mines.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Russians, fearing the complete destruction of the Black Sea Fleet by Ukrainian naval drones, have now resorted to fortifying the port of Novorossiysk. Of course, it is unlikely that this will help them."

Агент партизанського руху "Атеш" виявив чотири великі десантні кораблі, які мінують вхід до гавані біля Новоросійського морського порту в Краснодарському краї.



ВІДЕО: "Атеш" pic.twitter.com/MUvSiPiqEF — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) July 12, 2024

Advertisement:

Read more: Sea drones, Elon Musk, and high-precision missiles: How Ukraine dominates in the Black Sea

Background: Powerful explosions were heard in the city of Novorossiysk in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of 16-17 May. The local port and an oil depot have been targeted.

Support UP or become our patron!