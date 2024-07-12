All Sections
Russian attacks destroy fire and rescue centre in Toretsk – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 12 July 2024, 13:54
Russian attacks destroy fire and rescue centre in Toretsk – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Toretsk. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A fire and rescue centre in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, was destroyed in a Russian attack on 12 July.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Only terrible ruins remain where the fire and rescue centre stood in Toretsk (Bakhmut district, Donetsk Oblast) after an enemy strike."

Details: The SES said that the staff of the fire and rescue centre were not injured. Security situation in the region meant that they moved to another location the day before.

According to the SES, despite constant Russian attacks and other difficulties, emergency response workers continue to monitor the aftermath of Russian attacks, treat injured civilians, and evacuate residents of the Toretsk hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

