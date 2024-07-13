Poland considers intercepting Russian missiles over Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has stated that Warsaw is considering Kyiv's proposal to intercept Russian missiles heading towards Polish territory while they are still in Ukrainian airspace.

Source: Sikorski in an interview with the American Enterprise Institute in Washington; BBC; European Pravda

Details: This proposal was included in a joint defence agreement between the two countries, signed during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Warsaw earlier this week.

"At this stage, this is an idea. What our agreement said is we will explore this idea," Sikorski said.

He emphasised that Poland is a frontline state and Russian missiles breach its airspace.

"Our dilemma is the following. If we shoot them down only when they enter our airspace the debris is a threat to our citizens and to our property. And the Ukrainians are saying, ‘Please, we will not mind, do it over our airspace when they’re in imminent danger of crossing into Polish territory'." Sikorski stated.

"To my mind, that’s self-defence but we are exploring the idea," Sikorski added.

Earlier this week, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that Warsaw would consult with its NATO allies and must obtain their approval before attempting to intercept any Russian missiles.

"If there would be such a decision, it can only be an allied decision. It will never be an individual decision," Kosiniak-Kamysz said in an interview with Polish TV channel TVN.

"The key opinion is the United States, who is quite sceptical in this matter, so Poland will certainly not make such a decision on its own," he added.

Background: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland would engage NATO allies in discussing the possible downing of Russian missiles and drones over the territory of Ukraine.

