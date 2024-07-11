NATO says its missile defence base in Poland operational now

A new US missile defence facility has been put into service and prepared for Alliance defence in the Polish village of Redzikowo.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a NATO announcement

Details: The facility, named Aegis Ashore, is part of a larger NATO missile defence shield and is designed to detect, track and intercept ballistic missiles in flight.

Quote from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: "This is an important step for transatlantic security and NATO’s ability to defend against the growing threat of ballistic missiles."

"Ballistic missiles have been widely used [in] conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. As a defensive Alliance we cannot ignore that threat. Missile defence is an essential element for NATO’s core task of collective defence."

Details: NATO's missile defence system detects a missile attack and uses radar data to guide an interceptor to destroy the incoming ballistic missile.

The missile defence system in Poland offers protection against short- and medium-range ballistic missiles. Aegis Ashore represents a key component of NATO’s Enhanced Operational Capabilities for missile defence, as declared by the heads of state and government of Alliance countries at the Washington Summit.

NATO Ballistic Missile Defence's mission is to protect the population, territory and forces of NATO in Europe from the growing threat posed by ballistic missiles. Key components of NATO's missile defence shield include two American Aegis Ashore facilities in Poland and Romania, US Navy destroyers in Rota, Spain, and an early-warning radar in Kürecik, Türkiye.

Background:

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that Poland will not intercept Russian missiles flying over Ukraine toward Poland unless there is a corresponding decision at NATO level.

This week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland would engage NATO allies in discussing the possible downing of Russian missiles and drones over the territory of Ukraine.

