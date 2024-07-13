All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 3 civilians killed, 5 more injured on 13 July

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 July 2024, 18:02
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 3 civilians killed, 5 more injured on 13 July
Stock photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A man has been killed in a Russian attack on the settlement of Tokarivka, Kherson Oblast, on Saturday, 13 July.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Sadly, Russian forces have killed yet another resident of Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

The invaders targeted Tokarivka of the Darivka hromada in the afternoon. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A man, 41, has succumbed to his injuries."

Details: Prokudin noted that a total of three people have been killed and five injured in the 13 July Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast.

One more person has been reportedly killed in a Russian strike on the village of Pryozerne. A woman, 50, sustained fatal injuries. She was on the street at the time of the attack.

Advertisement:

Background: Earlier, Russian forces targeted Pryozerne, Kherson district, on the morning of 13 July, claiming the life of a woman and leaving two more people injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing and wounding civilians
Russians target Kherson Oblast, injuring three locals
Russian drone strikes Beryslav, seriously wounding 94-year-old woman
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: