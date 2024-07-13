Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 3 civilians killed, 5 more injured on 13 July
A man has been killed in a Russian attack on the settlement of Tokarivka, Kherson Oblast, on Saturday, 13 July.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Sadly, Russian forces have killed yet another resident of Kherson Oblast.
The invaders targeted Tokarivka of the Darivka hromada in the afternoon. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A man, 41, has succumbed to his injuries."
Details: Prokudin noted that a total of three people have been killed and five injured in the 13 July Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast.
One more person has been reportedly killed in a Russian strike on the village of Pryozerne. A woman, 50, sustained fatal injuries. She was on the street at the time of the attack.
Background: Earlier, Russian forces targeted Pryozerne, Kherson district, on the morning of 13 July, claiming the life of a woman and leaving two more people injured.
