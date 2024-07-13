Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka

A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital in severe condition as a result of the attack on Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast on Saturday.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the evening, the occupiers attacked the residential sector in Chornobaivka. A 16-year-old child was wounded when a shell hit the house. She sustained a traumatic amputation of her arm and shrapnel wounds to her torso.

An ambulance took the teenager to hospital in a severe condition. Now the doctors are examining the girl and providing her with medical care."

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that on Saturday, three people were killed and five injured as a result of the Russian aggression in Kherson Oblast.

