65 combat clashes occur in combat zone, most on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

Sixty-five combat clashes have occurred in the combat zone since the beginning of the day on 16 July. The Russians were the most active on the Pokrovsk front and intensified their actions on the Kurakhove front.

Source: report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00 of 16 July

Details: Reportedly, the Russians launched 12 airstrikes using 25 guided aerial bombs from the Russian cities of Belgorod and Shchebekino. In addition to this, on the Kharkiv front, Russian troops attacked the defence lines of Ukrainian forces near the settlements of Vovchansk and Hlyboke in Kharkiv Oblast four times.

Advertisement:

The Russians carried out eight assault actions on the Kupiansk front, five on the Lyman front, on seven the Siversk front, five on the Kramatorsk front, six on the Toretsk front, and two on the Vremivka front. On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces tried to breach the positions of Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka but to no avail.

Quote: "On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians have carried out the biggest number of attempts to push back Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske since the beginning of the day. The defence forces have deterred the pressure of the enemy and repelled nine attacks. Five combat clashes are still ongoing. The losses of the enemy are being specified.

On the Kurakhove front the Russians intensified their actions, launching 12 attacks near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka. Eight battles ended and four are ongoing…

Advertisement:

It should be mentioned that there were no significant changes in the situation on other fronts."

Support UP or become our patron!