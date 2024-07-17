All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO appoints special representative in Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 17 July 2024, 15:57
NATO appoints special representative in Ukraine
Patrick Turner. Photo: press service of NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced the appointment of Patrick Turner as the Senior Representative of NATO in Ukraine.

Source: NATO press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Patrick Turner will take up the role in Kyiv in September 2024. As the Senior Representative, he will lead the NATO Representation to Ukraine, "act as a focal point for NATO’s engagement with the Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv" and "coordinate NATO’s efforts and provide the Alliance with assessments and advice on the situation in Ukraine".

Advertisement:

Prior to his appointment, Turner worked as NATO Assistant Secretary General for Operations and Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, as well as in a range of senior civil service positions for the United Kingdom.

Patrick Turner. Photo: NATO press service

"I am truly honoured to have been appointed as NATO's Senior Representative in Ukraine. I look forward to leading the NATO Representation and to working very closely with the Ukrainian authorities and with NATO Allies and partners to help deliver NATO support to Ukraine," Turner commented.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • The NATO Summit in Washington on 9-11 July adopted the decision to expand NATO’s presence in Ukraine by appointing a special representative in Kyiv.
  • At the summit, NATO also agreed to create a new body to coordinate all types of assistance to Ukraine in the long term, called NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU).
  • The Ukrainian President's Office is generally pleased with the outcome of the Washington NATO Summit.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATO
Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
NATO
NATO will expand its presence in Ukraine, focusing on preparation for membership
Stoltenberg on Poland potentially shooting down missiles over Ukraine: NATO will not be involved in the conflict
NATO officials praise Ukraine's Delta combat system
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: