NATO appoints special representative in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced the appointment of Patrick Turner as the Senior Representative of NATO in Ukraine.

Details: Patrick Turner will take up the role in Kyiv in September 2024. As the Senior Representative, he will lead the NATO Representation to Ukraine, "act as a focal point for NATO’s engagement with the Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv" and "coordinate NATO’s efforts and provide the Alliance with assessments and advice on the situation in Ukraine".

Prior to his appointment, Turner worked as NATO Assistant Secretary General for Operations and Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, as well as in a range of senior civil service positions for the United Kingdom.

Patrick Turner. Photo: NATO press service

"I am truly honoured to have been appointed as NATO's Senior Representative in Ukraine. I look forward to leading the NATO Representation and to working very closely with the Ukrainian authorities and with NATO Allies and partners to help deliver NATO support to Ukraine," Turner commented.

Background:

The NATO Summit in Washington on 9-11 July adopted the decision to expand NATO’s presence in Ukraine by appointing a special representative in Kyiv.

At the summit, NATO also agreed to create a new body to coordinate all types of assistance to Ukraine in the long term, called NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU).

The Ukrainian President's Office is generally pleased with the outcome of the Washington NATO Summit.

