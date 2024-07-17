2 people injured in detonation of explosive device in Kharkiv Oblast's Vovchansk

Two people were injured by the detonation of an explosive device in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on 17 July.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy carried out 45 strikes on Kharkiv Oblast using guided aerial bombs and Iskander-M missiles, targeting the Lypetsk, Zolochiv and Vovchansk fronts. On the Kupiansk front, the occupiers destroyed a crossing that was also used for the evacuation of people. We are starting to rebuild it.

Advertisement:

Unfortunately, today in the city of Vovchansk, two residents were injured by the detonation of an explosive device. The residents were taken to hospital."

Support UP or become our patron!