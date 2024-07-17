All Sections
2 people injured in detonation of explosive device in Kharkiv Oblast's Vovchansk

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 17 July 2024, 21:55
Photo: Getty Images

Two people were injured by the detonation of an explosive device in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on 17 July.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy carried out 45 strikes on Kharkiv Oblast using guided aerial bombs and Iskander-M missiles, targeting the Lypetsk, Zolochiv and Vovchansk fronts. On the Kupiansk front, the occupiers destroyed a crossing that was also used for the evacuation of people. We are starting to rebuild it.

Unfortunately, today in the city of Vovchansk, two residents were injured by the detonation of an explosive device. The residents were taken to hospital."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians destroy civilian crossing over Oskil river at night
Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Borova, Kharkiv Oblast: houses and café damaged
Zelenskyy on performance of Ukraine's commander-in-chief and Russia's breakthrough in Kharkiv Oblast: we will deal with details later
