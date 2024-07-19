Zelenskyy meets with representatives of the UK defence industry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed the prospects of joint defence production with representatives of British defence companies.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: In Zelenskyy's post, it is noted that the prospects discussed include, primarily, the joint production of ammunition, air defence systems, guns, armoured vehicles, and drones.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The United Kingdom became the first European country to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons, tanks, and long-range weapons.

It was with the United Kingdom that we signed the first security agreement. And we continue to deepen our cooperation in the defence area."

Previously: King Charles III met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Blenheim Palace on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit.

Advertisement:

Background:

President Zelenskyy's first meeting with Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister, took place on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Washington last week.

In an interview with European Pravda in Washington, David Lammy, the new UK Foreign Secretary, confirmed that the support plans for Ukraine approved by the previous Conservative government, including the funding amounts, remain in effect.

Lammy also said that the government is considering Ukraine's request for permission to use Storm Shadow cruise missiles deep within Russian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!