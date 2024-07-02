All Sections
Russian 28 June strike on Dnipro: death toll rises, rescue workers find woman's body

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 2 July 2024, 08:44
A destroyed part of a high-rise building in Dnipro. Photo: State Emergency Service

Rescue workers have retrieved the body of a woman from the rubble of a residential building that was hit by a Russian missile on 28 June in the city of Dnipro.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At night, rescue workers found the body of a woman in a high-rise building in Dnipro that the enemy destroyed on Friday.

This means we already know of two people who were killed that tragic evening."

More details: Lysak added that a search and rescue operation at the scene is ongoing. Rescue workers have dismantled about 70% of the damaged structures.

Background:

