Russian 28 June strike on Dnipro: death toll rises, rescue workers find woman's body
Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 08:44
Rescue workers have retrieved the body of a woman from the rubble of a residential building that was hit by a Russian missile on 28 June in the city of Dnipro.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "At night, rescue workers found the body of a woman in a high-rise building in Dnipro that the enemy destroyed on Friday.
This means we already know of two people who were killed that tragic evening."
More details: Lysak added that a search and rescue operation at the scene is ongoing. Rescue workers have dismantled about 70% of the damaged structures.
Background:
- On the evening of 28 June, the Russian army launched a missile attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro.
- By 2 July, one person had been reported killed and 12 injured.
