Orbán announces first steps to peace during his visit to Kyiv

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has promised to take the "first steps" to help bring peace to Ukraine on the eve of his visit to Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, citing Orbán's interview with Hungarian TV channel M1, as quoted by Hungarian news website Index

Details: The interview took place on the evening of 1 July. When asked what Hungary could do during its presidency of the EU Council to end the war in Ukraine, Orbán said that the first steps to promote peace would be taken on 2 July.

"If you look at tomorrow's press, you will already see the first steps," the Hungarian prime minister said, after which it became known that he would be visiting the Ukrainian capital.

Orbán also noted that the Americans should not be left out when it comes to the future of the EU and the Russian-Ukrainian war. He believes that the EU will have to prepare for the situation that sooner or later the Russians and Americans will reach an agreement with each other.

"Where will Europe be here? Who will represent your interests? And what are your interests?" he said, adding that the Hungarian presidency cannot answer these questions on its own.

Background:

Viktor Orbán arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 2 July. The Hungarian prime minister's motorcade of numerous cars arrived at the Hungarian embassy.

He is expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials. A Hungarian government spokesperson confirmed that the most important topic of discussion would be the possibility of creating peace.

Late last week, Orban and Zelenskyy crossed paths on the sidelines of the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

At that time, European Pravda found out that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán may meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week (i.e. this week) to take a step towards improving relations between Kyiv and Budapest under pressure from the EU.

