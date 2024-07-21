Military volunteers who fought on Ukraine's side summoned for questioning in Georgia

Georgian military volunteers who fought on Ukraine's side in the war against Russia have reported being summoned for questioning by Georgia's State Security Service (SSS).

Source: European Pravda, citing Georgian news outlet Sova

Details: In particular, it became known that Lasha Chigladze, an activist with the Anti-Occupation Movement who fought in the war in Ukraine, had been questioned in the Tbilisi City Court.

Advertisement:

"I was told that a year ago, an investigation was started regarding the coup d'état, and there were some related questions... [They asked me] when I left, when I came from Ukraine. There were general questions," Chigladze said.

Lasha’s lawyer, Lasha Tkesheladze, described the case as political.

"This case is absurd, and it has nothing to do with the law, and Lasha was summoned today because he fought in Ukraine against Russia," Tkesheladze said.

Advertisement:

The pro-government Imedi TV channel reports that Chigladze is being investigated in a case of conspiracy to overthrow the government.

In addition, another Georgian volunteer, Nadim Khmaladze, reported being summoned for questioning.

"I, Nadim Khmaladze, am being summoned by the SSS under articles on coup d'état and terrorism," he noted on social media.

Background:

Earlier, a survey revealed that the majority of Georgian citizens consider Russia to be their country's main enemy, and this figure has increased compared to previous years.

The results come at a time when the ruling Georgian Dream party is gradually drifting closer to Russia, reportedly planning to reinstate diplomatic relations with it and adopting Moscow's rhetoric on the war in Ukraine and the West.

Support UP or become our patron!