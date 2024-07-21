All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Dagestani ex-minister attempts suicide in Moscow pre-trial detention centre

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 July 2024, 18:42
Dagestani ex-minister attempts suicide in Moscow pre-trial detention centre
Magomed Magomedov. Photo: Administration of the urban district of Kizilyurt

Magomed Magomedov, the former minister of sports of Dagestan, attempted suicide at the Matrosskaya Tishina pre-trial detention centre in Moscow and was hospitalised.

Source: Russian edition of Kommersant; Medusa; Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: According to Kommersant, Magomedov attempted suicide on the night of 19-20 July.

Advertisement:

In the morning, a guard at the pre-trial detention centre discovered the ex-minister with many wounds.

Magomedov was hospitalised at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

According to RIA Novosti, Magomedov hurt himself at a pre-trial detention centre, and his life is not in danger.

Advertisement:

Magomed Magomedov, aged 67, was detained in October 2023. He is charged with embezzling budget funds worth millions of dollars (Article 160.4 of the Russian Criminal Code). The case against Magomedov relates to his activity as the region's minister of sports from 2012 until 2021.

According to Medusa, Magomedov is also suspected of a murder of two or more persons and illicit arms trafficking, as reported by the Dagestani news agency Chernovik. The inquiry suspects Magomedov and his associates murdered a Kizilyurt businessman, Mirza Sirazhudinov, and his little son in August of 2006.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Russia
UK Defence Intelligence reports Russia is increasingly using untrained irregular troops
Russia announces readiness to assist Georgian ruling party in maintaining power
Zelenskyy says 20,000 Russians were killed in action in Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: