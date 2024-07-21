Dagestani ex-minister attempts suicide in Moscow pre-trial detention centre

Magomed Magomedov. Photo: Administration of the urban district of Kizilyurt

Magomed Magomedov, the former minister of sports of Dagestan, attempted suicide at the Matrosskaya Tishina pre-trial detention centre in Moscow and was hospitalised.

Source: Russian edition of Kommersant; Medusa; Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: According to Kommersant, Magomedov attempted suicide on the night of 19-20 July.

In the morning, a guard at the pre-trial detention centre discovered the ex-minister with many wounds.

Magomedov was hospitalised at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

According to RIA Novosti, Magomedov hurt himself at a pre-trial detention centre, and his life is not in danger.

Magomed Magomedov, aged 67, was detained in October 2023. He is charged with embezzling budget funds worth millions of dollars (Article 160.4 of the Russian Criminal Code). The case against Magomedov relates to his activity as the region's minister of sports from 2012 until 2021.

According to Medusa, Magomedov is also suspected of a murder of two or more persons and illicit arms trafficking, as reported by the Dagestani news agency Chernovik. The inquiry suspects Magomedov and his associates murdered a Kizilyurt businessman, Mirza Sirazhudinov, and his little son in August of 2006.

