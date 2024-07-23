All Sections
Ukraine's air defence downs seven Shahed drones attacking Sumy Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 23 July 2024, 08:18
Ukraine's air defence downs seven Shahed drones attacking Sumy Oblast
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine with a Kh-69 guided missile and eight Shahed drones on the night of 22-23 July. Ukraine’s air defence has managed to down seven Russian drones and the missile did not reach its target.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Air defence downed seven enemy Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs. As a result of active combat efforts, the enemy's Kh-69 guided missile did not reach its target."

Details: The missile and Shahed drones were launched from the airspace of Russia's Kursk Oblast. They were used to attack Sumy Oblast. 

Mobile fire group units from Ukraine’s defence forces and electronic warfare units of the Air Force were involved in repelling the attack.

Background:

  • Earlier, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians had launched an airstrike on critical infrastructure facilities in Shostka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] on the night of 22-23 July. There were no casualties. Meanwhile, the authorities said that "the aftermath of the enemy attack is being addressed and emergency recovery work is ongoing".

