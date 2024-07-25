Ukraine's air defence destroys all drones attacking Kyiv at night

The city of Kyiv has been targeted by Russian drones on the night of 24-25 July: Russian UAVs have approached the capital from various directions but were all destroyed by assets and personnel of the Air Force before reaching the city.

Source: Serhii Popko, the Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Popko reported that there have been no reports about damage or casualties in Kyiv as of now.

He also noted that Russian UAVs attacked many Ukrainian oblasts during the night.

Quote: "You can sincerely thank the air defence warriors for their excellent work. But no one should forget to take personal safety measures. Do not ignore air-raid warnings! Always take shelter when an air-raid warning is issued! Take care of yourselves!"

