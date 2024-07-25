Russians attack Izmail district for the second night in a row: damage and injuries reported

The Russians hit the town of Vylkove in Odesa Oblast with Shahed loitering munitions in the small hours of 25 July. The attack resulted in damage to port infrastructure and a house, and two people were injured.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Izmail District State Administration

Quote from Kiper: "The enemy has resorted to attacking the south of Odesa Oblast for the second night in a row. The Izmail district is under attack again. The Russians targeted the border area with strike drones."

Details: The Russians reportedly launched 11 Shahed drones at the city, damaging port infrastructure. Drone wreckage also fell on a house, injuring two people. One of the injured was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Doctors are currently providing the person with all the necessary assistance.

Background:

The Russians attacked the south of Odesa Oblast and central oblasts with Shahed strike drones on the night of 24-25 July, and Ukrainian air defence downed 25 out of 38 UAVs.

The Russians attacked the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast on the night of 23-24 July with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure, a residential building and injuring three people.

