Ukraine to receive Leopard tanks from Denmark and Netherlands by summer's end

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaThursday, 25 July 2024, 10:15
Leopard 2A4 tank. Photo: Getty Images

The Netherlands and Denmark purchased 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks for Ukraine's Armed Forces, and they will arrive in Ukraine by the end of the summer.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Netherlands and Denmark jointly purchased these tanks last year. Those are used vehicles that have been upgraded by the German company Rheinmetall.

The remaining two Leopard 2 tanks are currently undergoing control testing as part of their delivery.

The first twelve tanks are now ready for shipment. By the end of summer, all 14 units will have been delivered concurrently.

Quote: "Given the intense combat on the ground, Ukraine urgently requires additional military support. These tanks can help the Ukrainian army defend against Russian forces. The Netherlands, along with its allies and partners, will continue to help Ukraine for as long as necessary."

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

