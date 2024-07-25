Ukraine to receive Leopard tanks from Denmark and Netherlands by summer's end

The Netherlands and Denmark purchased 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks for Ukraine's Armed Forces, and they will arrive in Ukraine by the end of the summer.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Netherlands and Denmark jointly purchased these tanks last year. Those are used vehicles that have been upgraded by the German company Rheinmetall.

The remaining two Leopard 2 tanks are currently undergoing control testing as part of their delivery.

The first twelve tanks are now ready for shipment. By the end of summer, all 14 units will have been delivered concurrently.

Quote: "Given the intense combat on the ground, Ukraine urgently requires additional military support. These tanks can help the Ukrainian army defend against Russian forces. The Netherlands, along with its allies and partners, will continue to help Ukraine for as long as necessary."

Background:

Last week, Spain delivered a new shipment of military aid to Ukraine, including ten repaired Leopard 2A4 tanks.

Before that, Germany announced that it would provide Ukraine with ammunition for the Patriot systems and Leopard 1 tanks.

