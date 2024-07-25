Murder of Ukrainian professor Iryna Farion: searches ongoing at detainee's place

Law enforcement officers are completing procedural actions against the 18-year-old detainee suspected of the murderer of Iryna Farion, a linguist, professor at Lviv Polytechnic National University and former Ukrainian MP, after which he will be taken to the city of Lviv.

Source: Nadiia Maksymets, the spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Procedural actions related to the detention of the suspect are currently being completed in the city of Dnipro. Searches are underway at his place of residence. After that, the detainee will be taken to Lviv for further investigative actions."

Advertisement:

Details: Maksymets added that the prosecutor's office will inform the public about the procedural decisions.

Read also: Iryna Farion murder: details of the assassination, lines of enquiry, and why the Lviv professor was so controversial

Background:

Advertisement:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that an 18-year-old individual suspected of murdering linguist and former MP Iryna Farion was detained in the city of Dnipro.

According to Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the 18-year-old suspect is a resident of Dnipro. He rented at least three apartments in Lviv while preparing for Farion’s assassination. Investigators currently believe that the shooter was only a hitman.

Ukrainska Pravda obtained a photo of the 18-year-old detainee suspected of murdering Iryna Farion.

Support UP or become our patron!