All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Murder of Ukrainian professor Iryna Farion: searches ongoing at detainee's place

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 July 2024, 16:44
Murder of Ukrainian professor Iryna Farion: searches ongoing at detainee's place
Detaintion of suspected murderer of Ukrainian professor Iryna Farion. Photo: Ukraine’s National Police

Law enforcement officers are completing procedural actions against the 18-year-old detainee suspected of the murderer of Iryna Farion, a linguist, professor at Lviv Polytechnic National University and former Ukrainian MP, after which he will be taken to the city of Lviv.

Source: Nadiia Maksymets, the spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Procedural actions related to the detention of the suspect are currently being completed in the city of Dnipro. Searches are underway at his place of residence. After that, the detainee will be taken to Lviv for further investigative actions."

Advertisement:

Details: Maksymets added that the prosecutor's office will inform the public about the procedural decisions.

Read also: Iryna Farion murder: details of the assassination, lines of enquiry, and why the Lviv professor was so controversial

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that an 18-year-old individual suspected of murdering linguist and former MP Iryna Farion was detained in the city of Dnipro.
  • According to Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the 18-year-old suspect is a resident of Dnipro. He rented at least three apartments in Lviv while preparing for Farion’s assassination. Investigators currently believe that the shooter was only a hitman.
  • Ukrainska Pravda obtained a photo of the 18-year-old detainee suspected of murdering Iryna Farion.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Iryna Farion
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Iryna Farion
Photo of 18-year-old suspect in murder of Ukrainian professor Iryna Farion made public
Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry shares information about killer of Ukrainian professor Iryna Farion
Suspected murderer of Ukrainian professor Iryna Farion detained in Dnipro
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: