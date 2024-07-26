Ukraine's air defence downs 20 of 22 Shahed drones attacking Ukraine overnight

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 22 Shahed drones on the night of 25-26 July. Ukraine’s air defence has managed to down 20 drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "The Air Force’s air surveillance troops detected and tracked 22 Shahed drones. Air defence downed 20 of them over Kherson, Sumy, Zhytomyr and Chernihiv oblasts."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians launched a missile from Russia’s Rostov Oblast toward Donetsk Oblast.

The drones were launched from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea and from the Russian city of Kursk.

Mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s defence forces as well as anti-aircraft missile troops and electronic warfare units from the Air Force were involved in repelling the attack.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!