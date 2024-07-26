All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force shows how Russian Iskander missiles strike Ukrainian false targets

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 26 July 2024, 16:29
A collage: Armiia Inform

The Ukrainian Air Force has shown how Russian missiles destroy fake targets of the Ukrainian air defence systems.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "False targets of the air defence, aircraft parking apron and other equipment of the Ukrainian Air Force are quite efficient. The enemy uses more resources, reconnaissance assets, ballistic and cruise missiles and attack UAVs, and we preserve our personnel and equipment and launch attacks in response!"

Details: The video from Russian news channels depicts the combat work of Russian Iskander missiles on Ukrainian dummy targets. Russian propaganda presents the strikes on false targets as destroying Ukrainian air defence systems, including the Patriot systems.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forcewar
