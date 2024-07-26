Russians bombard Nikopol district, injuring elderly man – photos

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 20 times on 26 July, injuring a 75-year-old man.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "Nearly 20 attacks were carried out on the Nikopol district during the day. Kamikaze drones and artillery were used to target the settlements.

It was very loud in Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Marhanets, Myriv, and Krasnohryhorivka hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A 75-year-old man sustained injuries. He has been hospitalised in serious condition."

Details: In addition, according to local authorities, 12 houses, 2 outbuildings, an administrative building, cars and gas pipelines were damaged in the area.

