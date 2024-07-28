Russian forces launched drones to attack Ukraine from south last night

Ukraine’s Air Force has said that there was a threat of Russian drone strikes from the south on the night of 27–28 July.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "There is a threat of [Russian] drone strikes from the south."

00:38: "An enemy drone in Kherson Oblast is advancing towards Mykolaiv Oblast."

01:22: "Groups of drones in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts are moving northwest."

01:30: "Kirovohrad Oblast: there is a threat of attack drones heading from Mykolaiv Oblast."

02:13: "Another group of enemy drones [is advancing] from the Black Sea towards Odesa Oblast."

Updated: At 04:49, Ukraine’s Air Force said there was no longer a threat of Russian drone strikes.

