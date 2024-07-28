Russian forces launched drones to attack Ukraine from south last night
Sunday, 28 July 2024, 02:14
Ukraine’s Air Force has said that there was a threat of Russian drone strikes from the south on the night of 27–28 July.
Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote: "There is a threat of [Russian] drone strikes from the south."
Advertisement:
00:38: "An enemy drone in Kherson Oblast is advancing towards Mykolaiv Oblast."
01:22: "Groups of drones in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts are moving northwest."
01:30: "Kirovohrad Oblast: there is a threat of attack drones heading from Mykolaiv Oblast."
Advertisement:
02:13: "Another group of enemy drones [is advancing] from the Black Sea towards Odesa Oblast."
Updated: At 04:49, Ukraine’s Air Force said there was no longer a threat of Russian drone strikes.
Support UP or become our patron!