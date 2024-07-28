Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina (31) defeated her Japanese opponent Moyuka Uchijima (66) in the opening round of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Details: The match lasted 1 hour and 2 minutes and finished with a score of 6-2, 6-1.

The game did not start well for Svitolina. The first break point was made by Uchijima on a score of 1-1. However, Svitolina swiftly took control of the match and emerged triumphant.

In the next round, Svitolina will face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula (USA, 6) and Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland, 79).

Previously, it was announced that another Ukrainian, Anhelina Kalinina, had withdrawn from the competition owing to sickness. Marta Kostiuk and Daiana Yastremska will also begin their Olympic performances today, 28 July.

